Fatality following serious crash, New Plymouth
Friday, 11 November 2022, 8:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man has died following a crash yesterday involving a
car and a cyclist on Gover Street, New Plymouth.
Police
responded to the incident about 12.30pm.
The cyclist was
initially transported to hospital in a serious condition,
however he has now sadly died.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
