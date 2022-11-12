Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Heavy Rain Impacts The Coast, Homes Evacuated

Saturday, 12 November 2022, 5:07 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

11 November

Contractors will be out at first light to assess and repair damage after heavy rain hit Tairāwhiti this afternoon.

Many residents along the East Coast self-evacuated after more than 185mm of rain fell north of Tolaga Bay.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence controller Nedine Thatcher Swann says river levels peaked around 6pm with surface flooding and road damage evident across the northern part of Tairāwhiti.

Rain has since receded with modelling showing the forecast rain has moved away.

Ms Thatcher Swann says it was a close call.

“The Hikuwai River peaked at 11.6m around 6pm. Our e-texts were sent out before that and we heard many people had already self-evacuated.

“We will keep a close eye on river levels overnight and thank everyone who moved quickly today to ensure everyone was safe.”

Waka Kotahi has reopened State Highway 35 from Okitu to Tolaga Bay, however it will remain closed overnight from Tolaga Bay to Ruatoria.

Ms Thatcher Swann says even though the flood waters have receded it will still be a long night for some Coast residents.

Road closures are still in place around Tokomaru Bay and sandbags are being used to protect properties, including Hatea-A-rangi School, in case of further flooding.

Ms Thatcher Swann asks everyone to please adhere to the road closures around the region.

“Please do not remove the road cones and do not go through the barriers. They are closed for a reason.”

High tide passed without incident around 9pm tonight however a heavy swell warning remains in place for the region.

Eastland Network has advised they will look to re-establish power at first light to a few homes around Te Araroa that are without power tonight.

Please check Council’s website for updates on road closures.

Please report any damage by filing a request for service by using the GDC FIX app on any smartphone, calling us on 0800 653 800, email service@gdc.govt.nz or via the eFix service on Council’s website.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Midterms, Adrian Orr And Taxing The Banks


It used to be a joke, but it seems that a lot of Republicans really might have moved to Florida to escape from the gulag of Dr Fauci. While in these midterms the “red wave” didn’t happen anywhere outside of Florida, the GOP control of the Senate will now come down to how Nevada, Arizona and Georgia pan out. Georgia looks to be heading for a run-off election on December 6...
More>>



 
 


Government: New Financing Arrangements To Continue To Deliver Kāinga Ora Build Programme
“In the last five years Kāinga Ora has delivered over 8,370 newly built homes, over 900 retrofits and is overseeing the biggest urban development programme since the 1970s, with programmes like Large Scale Projects,” Megan Woods said... More>>


Government: NZ-UK Free Trade Agreement A Step Closer To Ratification
The benefits of New Zealand’s free trade agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom are now a step closer with the passing of two Bills, Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor said... More>>

Government: Fuel Markets To Become More Resilient, Sustainable And Competitive

The Government is strengthening New Zealand’s fuel sector through a suite of initiatives to increase supply resilience and sustainability, and to encourage more competition, the Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods has announced... More>>


National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>
Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 