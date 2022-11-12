Fatal crash, Tokoroa - Bay of Plenty
Saturday, 12 November 2022, 1:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a single vehicle crash in
Tokoroa overnight.
Emergency services were notified of the
crash on Bridge Street at around 1am after the car hit a
power pole.
The sole occupant died at the scene.
The
Serious Crash Unit is
investigating.
