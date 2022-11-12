CPR To Hit Christchurch For The First Time In Protest Of NZ Cup Week

Who: Animal Save movement, in partnership with the Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses (CPR)

What: “Say Nup to the Cup” - Horse Racing protest.

When: Today - Saturday, November 12th, 11am-1pm.

Where: Riccarton racecourse, directly opposite the Racecourse Hotel & Motor Lodge.

A group of Animal Rights activists will today gather at Riccarton Racecourse to protest what they describe as “the inhumane and unjustifiable horse racing industry” for the final day of the Christchurch Cup and Show week.

Horse racing is a multi-million dollar industry that is built on exploitation and suffering and results in the deaths of many horses every year, both through on-track euthanasia of injured horses and also through the slaughtering of racehorses once they have served their "purpose". As well as the disappearance of thousands more.

The protest aims to raise awareness of the cruelty inflicted upon racehorses leading up to, during, and after racing events.

Activists will be peacefully educating the thousands of expected attendees on the harsh reality of what they are supporting when they purchase a ticket to the races, or worse, place a bet on the life of an innocent animal.

Quotes attributable to Sarah Marie, spokesperson for the Christchurch Animal Save chapter and CPR.

“A crowd of approximately 150,000 are expected to attend events during Cup and Show week. Unfortunately, many are unaware they are supporting animal abuse when attending these events.

“In 2021 alone, 25 thoroughbred horses died on and off track throughout New Zealand from racing-related injures. Three of these were reported to be at Riccarton Racecourse, one being 3 year old filly, Megavision, who was killed here at Cup Week last year.

“There were 49 cases of pulmonary haemorrhage (known as 'bleeders' in the industry) - where horses forced to undergo high-intensity exercise burst blood vessels in their lungs and begin to visible bleed from their nostrils.

“There were also 19 cases of cardiac arrhythmia, as well as countless other injuries sustained such as fractured and broken bones, lacerations, ruptured tendons, heat stress, and torn ligaments.

“Many of the injuries suffered occurred at this Riccarton track.

“Race horses are stripped of their freedom from birth when labelled as a profitable resource. They are then violently forced to entertain the masses, and once they make it through the on average 2-4 year time a horse is used for racing, they are considered 'wastage'.

“This multi-million dollar industry doesn’t have a retirement plan for racehorses. This typically means further abuse is sustained when they are either rehomed for other equestrian purposes, used for breeding, or sent to slaughter.

“Christchurch Cup Day has a history of 118 years, but animal rights activists will continue to be voices to those most vulnerable until horse racing is viewed as a shameful ‘sport’ that never deserved that title.”

