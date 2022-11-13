Missing Hokitika man located

12 November

Police have tonight located a 55-year-old man who had been reported missing

in the Hokitika area a fortnight ago.

West Coast Police Search and Rescue - supported by Hokitika, Westport and

Reefton LandSAR groups and Precision Helicopters Hokitika – undertook a

search today in the Whitcombe Valley, following a sighting of the missing

man’s vehicle yesterday.

The man was located at 7.30pm today in a very remote back country hut.

“He had been injured and was stranded at the hut due to his injuries. He

had run out of food six days ago and was very relieved to be found!” says

Sergeant Paul O’Hara, West Coast Police Search and Rescue.

The man was airlifted to Greymouth Hospital and is expected to make a full

recovery.

Police would like to extend their thanks to the member of the public who got

in touch yesterday with the vehicle sighting, as well as all those who

assisted in the search over the last fortnight.

© Scoop Media

