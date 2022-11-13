Missing Hokitika man located
12 November
Police have tonight located a 55-year-old man
who had been reported missing
in the Hokitika area a fortnight ago.
West Coast Police Search and Rescue
- supported by Hokitika, Westport and
Reefton LandSAR groups and Precision Helicopters Hokitika – undertook a
search today in the Whitcombe Valley, following a sighting of the missing
man’s vehicle yesterday.
The man was located at 7.30pm today in a very remote back country hut.
“He had been injured and was
stranded at the hut due to his injuries. He
had run out of food six days ago and was very relieved to be found!” says
Sergeant Paul O’Hara, West Coast Police Search and Rescue.
The man was airlifted to Greymouth Hospital
and is expected to make a full
recovery.
Police
would like to extend their thanks to the member of the
public who got
in touch yesterday with the vehicle sighting, as well as all those who
assisted in the search over the last fortnight.