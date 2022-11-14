Unexplained Death – Auckland Central
Monday, 14 November 2022, 8:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Around 4am this morning, Police received several reports
of a man causing a disturbance on Ronayne Street, Auckland
Central.
Police attended and located the
man.
However, while talking with Police, the man has
collapsed and died.
At this stage the death is being
treated as unexplained, and Police are making
enquiries.
The Coroner has been notified and a
post-mortem will be carried out to determine the cause of
death.
Anyone with information on this matter is asked
to contact Police on 105 quoting file
221114/2954.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555
111.
