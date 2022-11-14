Unexplained Death – Auckland Central

Around 4am this morning, Police received several reports of a man causing a disturbance on Ronayne Street, Auckland Central.

Police attended and located the man.

However, while talking with Police, the man has collapsed and died.

At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained, and Police are making enquiries.

The Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information on this matter is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file 221114/2954.

Information can also be provided anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

