Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Behold The Backyard Bat

Monday, 14 November 2022, 10:52 am
Press Release: Northland Regional Council

They are New Zealand’s only native land mammal and ruffled feathers by infamously taking out the Bird of the Year title in 2021. Now an exciting local discovery of the Pekapeka tou roa (Long-tailed bat/Chalinolobus tuberculatus) means they might already be visiting backyards near Whangārei.

The nationally critical long-tailed bat was recorded during a Northland Regional Council (NRC) species inventory and biodiversity values assessment of Tāika forest (also known as Mount Tiger) which contains a wide variety of indigenous flora and fauna.

Prior to this, the only other known presence of the unique native bat in Northland, which despite its ‘long-tailed’ name only has a body the size of a thumb, was Puketi, Pukenui and Otaika forests with historical records in Glenbervie. The discovery has NRC Biodiversity Advisor Loren Carr "fizzing."

"Long-tailed bats face predation from rats, stoats, possums and cats because they choose to nest in the cavities of older trees up to 17 metres off the ground. They're nocturnal and make their homes in large old growth trees such as Totara, Puriri and Kauri and even the old grand-daddy pine tree if they’re available.

"Tāika forest provides a favourable habitat for long-tailed bats. They use the streams to drink and eat insects and skillfully also use these, as well as walking tracks, as a ‘flying highway’ to move around the forest."

Ms Carr hopes the local discovery will raise awareness of the endangered mammals and encourages anyone in the community who thinks they may have spotted them to call the NRC on 0800 002 004.

She says the NRC has been involved with pest control in the forest in the past and this is planned to increase now we know this taonga species is present.

"The best time to spot the bats is on dusk. They can easily be mistaken for a Welcome swallow so people have to look closely! Many properties on the city fringe with native bush or pines on site may just be providing a habitat for these furry friends without realising.

The Tāika forest report also details two other significant scientific discoveries: A brand new species of ‘at risk and naturally uncommon’ Mayfly and a Peripatus which is more commonly known as velvet worm - a type of species unchanged for 500 million years.

The forest is 520 hectares in size with 320ha planted in Pinus radiata and the other 160ha containing high value native bush

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Northland Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Midterms, Adrian Orr And Taxing The Banks


It used to be a joke, but it seems that a lot of Republicans really might have moved to Florida to escape from the gulag of Dr Fauci. While in these midterms the “red wave” didn’t happen anywhere outside of Florida, the GOP control of the Senate will now come down to how Nevada, Arizona and Georgia pan out. Georgia looks to be heading for a run-off election on December 6...
More>>



 
 


Government: New Financing Arrangements To Continue To Deliver Kāinga Ora Build Programme
“In the last five years Kāinga Ora has delivered over 8,370 newly built homes, over 900 retrofits and is overseeing the biggest urban development programme since the 1970s, with programmes like Large Scale Projects,” Megan Woods said... More>>


Government: NZ-UK Free Trade Agreement A Step Closer To Ratification
The benefits of New Zealand’s free trade agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom are now a step closer with the passing of two Bills, Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor said... More>>

Government: Fuel Markets To Become More Resilient, Sustainable And Competitive

The Government is strengthening New Zealand’s fuel sector through a suite of initiatives to increase supply resilience and sustainability, and to encourage more competition, the Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods has announced... More>>


National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>
Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 