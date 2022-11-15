Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

UPDATE – Serious Assault, Bexley Park

Tuesday, 15 November 2022, 8:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police continue to investigate the serious assault in Bexley Park yesterday morning.

A man was found with multiple stab wounds at around 6.20am on Monday, near the Pages Road entrance.

The man was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Police are providing support to the man’s family and ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

They do not wish to speak with media directly.

Our priority now is to identify and locate the offender.

We believe someone will know who is responsible and we need to hear from them.

The community may have seen the offender in the area immediately after the assault and we would ask that they contact Police if they have not already spoken to us.

Bexley Park residents will in no doubt be concerned by this incident and we would like to reassure them that this matter is being taken extremely seriously.

Police encourage residents to remain vigilant to any suspicious behaviour and to report this to us immediately by calling 111.

Police continue to appeal to motorists with dashcams who were in the areas of Pages Road or Anzac Drive around this time to come forward.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area on Monday, particularly from 4am, is urged to contact Police.

Information can be provided to 105, quoting file number 221114/3294.

Information could also be reported online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report', or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police would like to thank the residents of the Bexley Park area for their patience while Police continue to conduct enquiries in the area.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Politics, Murdoch And The DeSantis Surge


So the Democrats did a whole lot better than OK in the midterm elections despite the cost of living crisis and despite the President’s low approval ratings. How come? In a word, “abortion” was the key mobilising issue. It inspired many women (and some men) to register to vote. In every state during the midterms where there was a ballot referendum on abortion, the pro-rights cause won. Clearly, the ant-abortion movement that culminated in the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade does not speak for the majority of Americans...
More>>



 
 

Government: ASEAN Trade Deal Upgrade Boost For Exporters

New Zealand’s new free trade agreement upgrade with the Association of South East Asian Nations and Australia has been announced today by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>


Government: New Financing Arrangements To Continue To Deliver Kāinga Ora Build Programme
“In the last five years Kāinga Ora has delivered over 8,370 newly built homes, over 900 retrofits and is overseeing the biggest urban development programme since the 1970s, with programmes like Large Scale Projects,” Megan Woods said... More>>


Government: NZ-UK Free Trade Agreement A Step Closer To Ratification
The benefits of New Zealand’s free trade agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom are now a step closer with the passing of two Bills, Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor said... More>>



National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>
Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 