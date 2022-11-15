UPDATE – Serious Assault, Bexley Park

Police continue to investigate the serious assault in Bexley Park yesterday morning.

A man was found with multiple stab wounds at around 6.20am on Monday, near the Pages Road entrance.

The man was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Police are providing support to the man’s family and ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

They do not wish to speak with media directly.

Our priority now is to identify and locate the offender.

We believe someone will know who is responsible and we need to hear from them.

The community may have seen the offender in the area immediately after the assault and we would ask that they contact Police if they have not already spoken to us.

Bexley Park residents will in no doubt be concerned by this incident and we would like to reassure them that this matter is being taken extremely seriously.

Police encourage residents to remain vigilant to any suspicious behaviour and to report this to us immediately by calling 111.

Police continue to appeal to motorists with dashcams who were in the areas of Pages Road or Anzac Drive around this time to come forward.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area on Monday, particularly from 4am, is urged to contact Police.

Information can be provided to 105, quoting file number 221114/3294.

Information could also be reported online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report', or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police would like to thank the residents of the Bexley Park area for their patience while Police continue to conduct enquiries in the area.

