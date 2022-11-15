Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NPDC’s Season Of Road Resealing Underway Delivers For Residents

Tuesday, 15 November 2022, 10:00 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

For most of us summer’s a great time to sit back and relax but that won’t be the case for NPDC’s roading team who will be flat out delivering for residents by resealing almost 80km of the district’s roads.

NPDC’s $3 million maintenance programme will see around 60 roads receiving a new layer of chip seal between now and the end of April, and include New Plymouth’s Carrington Street and Frankley Road, Tikorangi’s Inland North Road and Otaraoa Road, and Inglewood’s Rata Street and Tarata Road.

“We’ve got more than 1,300km of both urban and rural roads that we manage and this $3 million work programme is covering a lot of ground,” says NPDC Manager Transportation Rui Leitao.

“Prevention is key and this work is just like putting paint on your house: you put another layer on just before to prevent deterioration occurs so that you can keep the water out.”

The annual maintenance work is about ensuring roads stay in good condition. Reseals can last up to 15 years, depending on traffic volumes, with road selection based on the seal’s condition and age.

Before resurfing, we often do other work ahead of time to ensure the road is in reasonable condition, including repairing the road structure, drainage, and kerb and channel but the resealing has to wait until later.

NPDC’s $3m maintenance programme is 51% funded by Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency, which manage Aotearoa’s state highways.

For more information visit our resealing webpage at npdc.govt.nz

Fast facts:

  • NPDC looks after 1,306km of roads.
  • This includes 272 bridges, 529km of footpaths, 8,039 streetlights and five tunnels
  • We are investing $24m this year on road maintenance, operation and upgrades.
  • You can also find road works and disruptions information on the our website.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Plymouth District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Politics, Murdoch And The DeSantis Surge


So the Democrats did a whole lot better than OK in the midterm elections despite the cost of living crisis and despite the President’s low approval ratings. How come? In a word, “abortion” was the key mobilising issue. It inspired many women (and some men) to register to vote. In every state during the midterms where there was a ballot referendum on abortion, the pro-rights cause won. Clearly, the ant-abortion movement that culminated in the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade does not speak for the majority of Americans...
More>>



 
 


Ukraine: Assistance Extended And Enhanced
New Zealand is extending its defence commitments and providing further support and personnel to assist Ukraine, as part of the Government’s ongoing response... More>>


Government: ASEAN Trade Deal Upgrade Boost For Exporters

New Zealand’s new free trade agreement upgrade with the Association of South East Asian Nations and Australia has been announced today by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>


Government: New Financing Arrangements To Continue To Deliver Kāinga Ora Build Programme
“In the last five years Kāinga Ora has delivered over 8,370 newly built homes, over 900 retrofits and is overseeing the biggest urban development programme since the 1970s, with programmes like Large Scale Projects,” Megan Woods said... More>>


National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>
Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 