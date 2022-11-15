Police Confirm Body Recovered Was Missing Kayaker, Rotorua

Rotorua Police are now able to confirm that the body recovered from Sulphur Point on Lake Rotorua on Wednesday 2 November was the missing French kayaker.

Police are working closely with the French Consulate to repatriate his remains to his family in France.

Police extend their sympathies to his family and loved ones.

The matter has been referred to the coroner.

© Scoop Media

