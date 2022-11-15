Police Confirm Body Recovered Was Missing Kayaker, Rotorua
Tuesday, 15 November 2022, 2:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Rotorua Police are now able to confirm that the body
recovered from Sulphur Point on Lake Rotorua on Wednesday 2
November was the missing French kayaker.
Police are
working closely with the French Consulate to repatriate his
remains to his family in France.
Police extend their
sympathies to his family and loved ones.
The matter
has been referred to the
coroner.
