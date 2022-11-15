Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

At Least 190 Kilograms Of Cocaine Seized, Seven Arrests In Operation Depot

Tuesday, 15 November 2022, 6:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have arrested seven people and seized up to $38 million dollars’ worth of drugs in a major operation targeting the importation of cocaine into New Zealand.

Operation Depot has been a one month long joint investigation into a local drug syndicate, which is alleged to have imported at least 190 kilograms of cocaine into the country.

The investigation, run by NZ Police’s National Organised Crime Group and New Zealand Customs, focused on disrupting this illegal activity. 

Search warrants were executed across a number of properties in Tämaki Makaurau this week, where Police made the discovery.

Investigators located a large quantity of cocaine at a commercial address in New Lynn, alleged to have been extracted from a partially deconstructed piece of heavy machinery, which had recently been imported into the country.

The heavy machinery, a boiler, was imported out of Ecuador with 190 kilograms allegedly concealed inside.

Enquiries are being conducted, including involving the further deconstruction of the boiler, to establish the total amount concealed.

Seven people, aged between 21 and 37, have been arrested and are facing multiple charges relating to the importation and possession for supply of cocaine, as well as participating in an organised criminal group.

Four people are due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

Three have already appeared in the Auckland District Court and are expected to reappear in the coming months.

National Organised Crime Group’s Detective Inspector Paul Newman says this seizure is a significant find for both agencies.

“Organised crime groups are investing increasingly large amounts of money and resources to conceal drugs as they come across the border."

Detective Inspector Newman says organised criminal groups look to exploit weaknesses in our systems and this result further demonstrates Police and New Zealand Customs are well aligned to respond to this threat. 

“This was a very sophisticated method of concealment with excellent collaboration of border authorities, which was key to identifying and flagging this import as suspicious.”

Customs Investigations Manager, Cam Moore, praised the cooperation between Customs, NZ Police and the National Organised Crime Group.

“This has been a complex and methodical collaboration of our agencies to break-up a significant criminal operation and stop what we believe could have been a substantial amount of harm in our communities,” Cam Moore said.

This investigation remains ongoing and at this stage, Police cannot rule out the possibility of further seizures and arrests.

However, as the matter is now before the Court, Police are limited in further comment.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Politics, Murdoch And The DeSantis Surge


So the Democrats did a whole lot better than OK in the midterm elections despite the cost of living crisis and despite the President’s low approval ratings. How come? In a word, “abortion” was the key mobilising issue. It inspired many women (and some men) to register to vote. In every state during the midterms where there was a ballot referendum on abortion, the pro-rights cause won. Clearly, the ant-abortion movement that culminated in the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade does not speak for the majority of Americans...
More>>



 
 



Government: Cheaper, Faster, Better Resource Management Law
The Government is delivering a new resource management system that will better protect the environment while cutting red tape, lowering costs and shortening the time it takes to approve new homes and key infrastructure projects... More>>

ALSO:



Ukraine: Assistance Extended And Enhanced
New Zealand is extending its defence commitments and providing further support and personnel to assist Ukraine, as part of the Government’s ongoing response... More>>


Government: ASEAN Trade Deal Upgrade Boost For Exporters

New Zealand’s new free trade agreement upgrade with the Association of South East Asian Nations and Australia has been announced today by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>


National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>
Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 