Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Let Us Keep Our Local Voice: Mayor

Wednesday, 16 November 2022, 12:50 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton’s Mayor wants to keep a local voice in changes to how we manage our natural resources in New Zealand.

Yesterday, Government revealed its replacement for the Resource Management Act (RMA) in the form of two pieces of legislation; the Natural and Built Environments Act (NBA) and the Spatial Planning Act (SPA).

The legislation sets out how the country will allow development and protect our environment in the future. Key features of the changes include clearer national directions, regional decision making and spatial plans, and a bigger emphasis on embedding Te Tiriti o Waitangi and the health and wellbeing of the environment into planning.

But Mayor Paula Southgate has serious concerns about the loss of local voices throughout yet another major reform, particularly for metro councils like Hamilton.

“As a tier-one metro city we’re constantly asked to deliver to higher levels by Government across transport, housing and the environment, driven by legislation such as the NPS-UD. This reform is yet again overriding our excellent strategic planning, which is not acceptable to me,” Mayor Southgate said.

“While we can all acknowledge the RMA is not fit for purpose in its current form and needs a facelift, that shouldn’t come at the expense of us being able to advocate for our community’s needs. We, as a fast-growing metro, have unique challenges that our smaller neighbours don’t, and we need to make sure they are properly considered.”

Hamilton City Council’s feedback on an exposure draft of the NBA released last year also raised issues with lack of funding for the plans, loss of local voice and placemaking, and what the role of local government will be when the plan-making functions are removed.

“We’ve got a widely respected approach in Waikato in terms of how we’ve partnered with central government and iwi to plan for growth and protect our environmental resources.”

Southgate named the Future Proof Strategy, Hamilton-Waikato Metropolitan Spatial Plan and other transport and wastewater business cases as examples of how the city has worked with its neighbours to deliver cross-boundary plans.

“We’d hate to see the good work that’s been done be undermined by expensive bureaucratic processes, leaving us only one voice around a fairly large table.”

The legislation is expected to be introduced and passed before the end of this Parliamentary term in late-2023. Council expects it will have the opportunity to make a submission on the legislation as part of the Select Committee process.

Read more here

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Case For Universal Free Dental Care


Like Banquo’s ghost, the issue of universal free dental care keeps hovering into sight at Labour’s top table. ‘Tis a goodly, progressive idea, but it is also one that’s been done in repeatedly down the years by the shafts of political expedience, some of which were fired again this week by Finance Minister Grant Robertson: [Robertson] said dental care had to sit alongside many other priorities in the health sector...
More>>



 
 


Government: Takes Action To Reduce Gambling Harm From Pokies
The Government is announcing today changes to strengthen the requirements in venues which have pokie (gambling) machines to reduce the harm they cause people... More>>



National: Launches Plan To Combat Youth Offending
National will crack down on serious repeat youth offenders like ram-raiders to turn their lives around and to protect the public, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

National: Inflation Expectations Spiral To Record High

New Zealanders are expecting inflation will get worse, not better, new data released yesterday shows, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Over 16,000 More New Homes To Be Unlocked With Infrastructure Bonanza

Critical infrastructure projects will get Government support to unlock thousands more homes in communities around the country, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced in Hamilton today... More>>

National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 