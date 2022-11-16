Former Nelson City Councillor Appointed Bike Hub Coordinator

Bike Hub Nelson is excited to announce former Nelson City Councillor and cycling advocate Matt Lawrey has been appointed coordinator of the growing community service.

Based at Saxton Field, Bike Hub Nelson repairs donated bicycles and passes them on to anyone in need of a bike.

Since being launched in May, The Hub has distributed around 200 bikes to members of the community.

Matt, who was a three term Councillor from 2013 until last month’s election, says the part-time job is the perfect complement to his other work and projects.

“I just think The Hub is such a brilliant initiative. It’s breaking down barriers to cycling, it’s saving bikes from ending up in landfill, it’s fighting poverty and, over the long term, it’s going to help us to reduce emissions and traffic congestion,” he said.

“There are a whole lot of people out there with bikes that they no longer need. The Hub makes it easy to put those bikes to good use and for people to free up room in their garage or basement,” Matt said.

Bike Hub Nelson convener Bevan Woodward says Matt was involved behind- the-scenes in setting up the Council-supported service and it’s great to have him onboard.

“We’ve got off to a great start and we can see there’s huge scope to grow the Bike Hub and Matt’s passion, ideas and skills will help make it happen,” Bevan said.

The co-ordinator’s role includes, among other things, organising volunteers, managing enquiries, building relationships with sponsors and supporters, making funding applications, and building the Hub’s profile.

Bike Hub Nelson has a team of 14 volunteers who fix bikes. It is also looking to employ a part-time mechanic for a range of duties, including the maintenance of school bike fleets in the Nelson area and the holding of training courses for members of the public, community groups and Bike Hub members. Anyone interested in applying for the position should check out the job description on the Bike Hub Nelson Facebook page.

Anyone in need of a bike is welcome to visit The Hub workshop at Saxton Field by the Covid Testing Centre. The workshop is open on Mondays from 5.30pm to 7pm and on Wednesdays from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

Anyone with a bike to donate or who would like to become a volunteer should call or text Matt on 027 406 3434.

Photo: Bike Hub Nelson’s new coordinator Matt Lawrey with three happy former refugees from Myanmar and their new bikes.

