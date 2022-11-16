Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Former Nelson City Councillor Appointed Bike Hub Coordinator

Wednesday, 16 November 2022, 2:06 pm
Press Release: Bike Hub Nelson

Bike Hub Nelson is excited to announce former Nelson City Councillor and cycling advocate Matt Lawrey has been appointed coordinator of the growing community service.

Based at Saxton Field, Bike Hub Nelson repairs donated bicycles and passes them on to anyone in need of a bike.

Since being launched in May, The Hub has distributed around 200 bikes to members of the community.

Matt, who was a three term Councillor from 2013 until last month’s election, says the part-time job is the perfect complement to his other work and projects.

“I just think The Hub is such a brilliant initiative. It’s breaking down barriers to cycling, it’s saving bikes from ending up in landfill, it’s fighting poverty and, over the long term, it’s going to help us to reduce emissions and traffic congestion,” he said.

“There are a whole lot of people out there with bikes that they no longer need. The Hub makes it easy to put those bikes to good use and for people to free up room in their garage or basement,” Matt said.

Bike Hub Nelson convener Bevan Woodward says Matt was involved behind- the-scenes in setting up the Council-supported service and it’s great to have him onboard.

“We’ve got off to a great start and we can see there’s huge scope to grow the Bike Hub and Matt’s passion, ideas and skills will help make it happen,” Bevan said.

The co-ordinator’s role includes, among other things, organising volunteers, managing enquiries, building relationships with sponsors and supporters, making funding applications, and building the Hub’s profile.

Bike Hub Nelson has a team of 14 volunteers who fix bikes. It is also looking to employ a part-time mechanic for a range of duties, including the maintenance of school bike fleets in the Nelson area and the holding of training courses for members of the public, community groups and Bike Hub members. Anyone interested in applying for the position should check out the job description on the Bike Hub Nelson Facebook page.

Anyone in need of a bike is welcome to visit The Hub workshop at Saxton Field by the Covid Testing Centre. The workshop is open on Mondays from 5.30pm to 7pm and on Wednesdays from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

Anyone with a bike to donate or who would like to become a volunteer should call or text Matt on 027 406 3434.

Photo: Bike Hub Nelson’s new coordinator Matt Lawrey with three happy former refugees from Myanmar and their new bikes.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bike Hub Nelson on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Case For Universal Free Dental Care


Like Banquo’s ghost, the issue of universal free dental care keeps hovering into sight at Labour’s top table. ‘Tis a goodly, progressive idea, but it is also one that’s been done in repeatedly down the years by the shafts of political expedience, some of which were fired again this week by Finance Minister Grant Robertson: [Robertson] said dental care had to sit alongside many other priorities in the health sector...
More>>



 
 


Government: Takes Action To Reduce Gambling Harm From Pokies
The Government is announcing today changes to strengthen the requirements in venues which have pokie (gambling) machines to reduce the harm they cause people... More>>



National: Launches Plan To Combat Youth Offending
National will crack down on serious repeat youth offenders like ram-raiders to turn their lives around and to protect the public, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

National: Inflation Expectations Spiral To Record High

New Zealanders are expecting inflation will get worse, not better, new data released yesterday shows, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Over 16,000 More New Homes To Be Unlocked With Infrastructure Bonanza

Critical infrastructure projects will get Government support to unlock thousands more homes in communities around the country, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced in Hamilton today... More>>

National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 