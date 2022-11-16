Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Northland Police Recover Swag Of Stolen Vehicles, Property, Worth Over $800,000

Wednesday, 16 November 2022, 3:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Northland Police have recovered more than $800,000 of stolen property as part of an investigation into a recent spate of burglaries in Auckland and Northland.

On Tuesday, three search warrants were executed by the Far North Organised Crime Unit and CIB at addresses in Kerikeri, Kawakawa and Waimate North as part of Operation Cobalt.

Among the stolen vehicles recovered were a tractor, an Audi RS6 and a truck and trailer campervan.

Police also recovered a large number of stolen tools and agriculture equipment, including a fuel tank.

At one property, Police also located equipment and chemicals used for the manufacture of methamphetamine.

A 35-year-old Waimate North man was arrested and is due to appear in the Kaikohe District Court today on 26 charges including multiple burglary, theft and receiving charges.

The warrants follow earlier enquiries that saw Police recover nine other stolen vehicles, including a Land Rover and a Toyota Landcruiser with a combined value of around $200,000.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry says Police are following strong lines of enquiry to locate further offenders.

"Operation Cobalt is continuing to target and disrupt unlawful behaviour by gang members and their associates in Northland.”

“We are focused on identifying those involved and holding them to account for their actions.”

“Northland Police continue to encourage anyone with information about illegal activities taking place in their community to get in touch.”

People can contact Police via our 105 service or via Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Case For Universal Free Dental Care


Like Banquo’s ghost, the issue of universal free dental care keeps hovering into sight at Labour’s top table. ‘Tis a goodly, progressive idea, but it is also one that’s been done in repeatedly down the years by the shafts of political expedience, some of which were fired again this week by Finance Minister Grant Robertson: [Robertson] said dental care had to sit alongside many other priorities in the health sector...
More>>



 
 


Government: Takes Action To Reduce Gambling Harm From Pokies
The Government is announcing today changes to strengthen the requirements in venues which have pokie (gambling) machines to reduce the harm they cause people... More>>



National: Launches Plan To Combat Youth Offending
National will crack down on serious repeat youth offenders like ram-raiders to turn their lives around and to protect the public, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

National: Inflation Expectations Spiral To Record High

New Zealanders are expecting inflation will get worse, not better, new data released yesterday shows, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Over 16,000 More New Homes To Be Unlocked With Infrastructure Bonanza

Critical infrastructure projects will get Government support to unlock thousands more homes in communities around the country, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced in Hamilton today... More>>

National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 