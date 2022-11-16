Northland Police Recover Swag Of Stolen Vehicles, Property, Worth Over $800,000

Northland Police have recovered more than $800,000 of stolen property as part of an investigation into a recent spate of burglaries in Auckland and Northland.

On Tuesday, three search warrants were executed by the Far North Organised Crime Unit and CIB at addresses in Kerikeri, Kawakawa and Waimate North as part of Operation Cobalt.

Among the stolen vehicles recovered were a tractor, an Audi RS6 and a truck and trailer campervan.

Police also recovered a large number of stolen tools and agriculture equipment, including a fuel tank.

At one property, Police also located equipment and chemicals used for the manufacture of methamphetamine.

A 35-year-old Waimate North man was arrested and is due to appear in the Kaikohe District Court today on 26 charges including multiple burglary, theft and receiving charges.

The warrants follow earlier enquiries that saw Police recover nine other stolen vehicles, including a Land Rover and a Toyota Landcruiser with a combined value of around $200,000.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry says Police are following strong lines of enquiry to locate further offenders.

"Operation Cobalt is continuing to target and disrupt unlawful behaviour by gang members and their associates in Northland.”

“We are focused on identifying those involved and holding them to account for their actions.”

“Northland Police continue to encourage anyone with information about illegal activities taking place in their community to get in touch.”

People can contact Police via our 105 service or via Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

