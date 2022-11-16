Biannual Sand Shift Happening Next Week
Wednesday, 16 November 2022, 4:06 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council
In preparation for summer, Wellington City Council will
be shifting some sand from Freyberg Beach to Oriental
Bay.
Weather permitting, the beaches will be closed
21-22 November while the heavy machinery does the
redistribution work.
This year there’s less sand to
shift, approximately 600m2, likely due to wetter weather
reducing windblown sand shifting and/or fewer strong wind
and storm events.
The beach will be open for the
Splash and Dash event on Wednesday 23
November.
Signage will be up, and our staff will be
around to ensure safety and provide information and
assistance if required.
Find out more about the biannual
sand shift in this story from
2021.
