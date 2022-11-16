Enquiries ongoing in relation to Hokitika death

Police are continuing to make enquiries following the death of Layk Scowen, aged 18, who died in Hokitika on Friday 11 November.

“We are aware that there is a significant interest in this matter locally, and a lot of speculation in the community regarding the circumstances leading to Layk’s death,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Kirsten Norton.

“The cause of death is a matter for the Coroner to determine, so that is not something Police can comment on.

“However I can confirm that there is not believed to be any risk to the wider community from any factors potentially involved in Layk’s death.”

Police are continuing to provide support to Layk’s family, as well as a number of young people who were with him when he died.

“This has been an incredibly traumatic time for everyone involved. On behalf of Layk’s family and friends, I would like to urge media to respect their privacy as they grieve and come to terms with this tragic situation.”

The Coroner will investigate the circumstances of the death and will release a finding in due course.

