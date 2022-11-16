Arrests Made In Homicide Investigation, Te Hapara

Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick:

Eastern District Police have arrested a man and a woman, aged 35 and 37 respectively, in relation to the death of a 19-month-old girl, Casino Ataria-Wharehinga.

A homicide investigation into Casino’s death was launched in January after she passed away from severe injuries she suffered at an address in Te Hapara, Gisborne.

This is a tragic case where a little girl has been badly beaten and she has died as a result of her injuries.

Both of those facing charges were known to the victim.

Police would like to thank the members of the community who bravely came forward and have assisted in holding those allegedly responsible accountable for their actions.

The man is charged with manslaughter and causing grievous bodily harm with reckless disregard for safety and the woman is charged with perverting the cause of justice.

The pair are jointly charged with neglecting a child and both are due to appear in the Gisborne District Court tomorrow.

As this matter is now before the courts, Police are unable to comment further.

