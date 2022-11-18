Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Christmas ‘me Time’ On Offer At Fyffe House

Friday, 18 November 2022, 9:33 am
Press Release: Heritage New Zealand

Fyffe House has just the thing for people looking to carve out a bit of ‘me time’ amidst all the end-of-year events and parties, Christmas shopping and menu planning.

For some years now, the Category 1 historic place in Kaikōura has hosted Christmas wreath-making workshops for adults, where participants can while away a couple of hours getting crafty and creating something beautiful to hang in their home.

The workshops are the brainchild of Shelley Brady, a senior visitor host at the Heritage New Zealand-run property and a serious Christmas enthusiast. The workshops give participants the opportunity to pick and choose from a wide range of provided materials and produce a unique creation.

All the materials are found or recycled, collected by Shelley throughout the year; the wreaths are built from bases fashioned from wire coat hangers, and can be adorned with everything from op-shop-sourced tinsel to natural materials found on her farm.

And this year a Christmas Decorating Workshop will also be held for children who will make miniature Christmas trees using yarn cones, recycled Christmas cards and a range of other creative bits and pieces. Local historian and retired museum curator Pam Garbes will lead the workship, assisted by the Fyffe House team.

The workshops have become a local tradition, says Fyffe House manager Ann McCaw,

running annually even during the disruption of the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake and the pandemic.

“We decorate our pink shed with hundreds of lights and it all looks very Christmassy and over-the-top,” says Ann.

“We have a number of regulars who come and it’s their tradition to spend a couple of hours doing something hands-on and for themselves. It’s about having some ‘me time’ in that busy lead up to Christmas.”

The recycling theme also ties in nicely with the history of Fyffe House.

“The three families who lived and worked at Fyffe House over the years all had to make do and mend. None of them were wealthy, and canniness was essential to making your life here,” says Ann.

“We’ll be tapping into that fine tradition of creative recycling once again this Christmas.”

Don’t miss the Christmas Wreath Making Workshop for adults – December 8; and the Christmas Decoration Making workshop for children – December 4.

Places are limited so booking is essential. To book – or for more information – visit Fyffe House’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/fyffehouse/

 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Heritage New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Case For Universal Free Dental Care


Like Banquo’s ghost, the issue of universal free dental care keeps hovering into sight at Labour’s top table. ‘Tis a goodly, progressive idea, but it is also one that’s been done in repeatedly down the years by the shafts of political expedience, some of which were fired again this week by Finance Minister Grant Robertson: [Robertson] said dental care had to sit alongside many other priorities in the health sector...
More>>



 
 


Government: Takes Action To Reduce Gambling Harm From Pokies
The Government is announcing today changes to strengthen the requirements in venues which have pokie (gambling) machines to reduce the harm they cause people... More>>



National: Launches Plan To Combat Youth Offending
National will crack down on serious repeat youth offenders like ram-raiders to turn their lives around and to protect the public, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

National: Inflation Expectations Spiral To Record High

New Zealanders are expecting inflation will get worse, not better, new data released yesterday shows, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Over 16,000 More New Homes To Be Unlocked With Infrastructure Bonanza

Critical infrastructure projects will get Government support to unlock thousands more homes in communities around the country, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced in Hamilton today... More>>

National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 