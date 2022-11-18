Homicide Investigation Launched, Napier
Friday, 18 November 2022, 9:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have launched a homicide investigation after a
woman died in the early hours of this morning following an
incident in Marewa, Napier.
Around 4.25am Police were
called to a residential address in on Nuffield Avenue, after
a woman was found unresponsive.
Sadly, she died at the
scene.
At this stage, Police are not in a position to
provide further details about the identity of the woman,
however will look to do so in due course.
The offender
has not yet been located, but Police are following a number
of lines of inquiry.
Anyone with information regarding
this event is asked to contact 105. You can also contact
Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
