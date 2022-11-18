Homicide Investigation Launched, Napier

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a woman died in the early hours of this morning following an incident in Marewa, Napier.

Around 4.25am Police were called to a residential address in on Nuffield Avenue, after a woman was found unresponsive.

Sadly, she died at the scene.

At this stage, Police are not in a position to provide further details about the identity of the woman, however will look to do so in due course.

The offender has not yet been located, but Police are following a number of lines of inquiry.

Anyone with information regarding this event is asked to contact 105. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

