Keeping MDC’s Road Network Safe And Ticking Along

Manawatū District Council’s Traffic Safety and Road Use Bylaw is being reviewed and we’re seeking feedback from the community on some changes we’re proposing.

There’s 1362km of sealed and unsealed roads throughout our district, enough to stretch from Auckland to Twizel! With such a large road network to manage, it’s important that Council has the ability to put measures in place to keep our district moving, and everyone who uses the roads safe.



To help people understand the proposal better, we’ve broken it down into the following five categories:

· Roading and traffic controls

· Parking

· Stock on road and stock underpasses

· Vehicle crossings (dropped kerb driveways)

· Roadside grazing and tethering



“We last looked at reviewing this bylaw in 2020,” says John Jones, Roading Manager at MDC. “However, we received overwhelming feedback from a number of groups, in particular our farming community that the changes we were proposing just simply weren’t workable.”

Council went back to the drawing board and these new proposals aim to address the concerns that were raised by farmers at the time whilst also making roads safer for users while stock movements are taking place.



“We need to balance the need for our agricultural sector to operate efficiently and flexibly, with the need to ensure that everyone that uses our roads are kept safe. We have also looked at provisions which enable us to protect our roading assets and ensure that nothing can go on which damages the road, or could potentially damage it in the future,” adds John.



Some of the things that are being proposed by Council in the bylaw review include greater control over what trees and vegetation can be planted in the road reserve, clarity around private vehicle crossings, preventing cars from being parked on grass verges or footpaths, and the ability to introduce time limited parking spaces.

Council knows that roading is important to the majority of our residents, which is why we are seeking feedback from as many people as possible. It’s important that we get this right and we’re keen to hear from residents whether you’re in favour of the proposals or have any concerns or alternative ideas.

Council encourages people to view the full proposal, or the category that impacts you the most, by visiting our website at mdc.govt.nz/have-your-say/TSRU

Feedback can be provided from Friday 18 November until 4:00pm on Friday 16 December.

Hearing of submissions will take place on Thursday 2 February 2023 and council will deliberate on submissions on Thursday 16 February (please note, these dates are subject to change).

© Scoop Media

