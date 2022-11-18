Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

114 Wellington And Porirua City Bus Trips To Be Temporarily Suspended

Friday, 18 November 2022, 1:02 pm
Press Release: Metlink

A further 114 trips on the Metlink bus network will be temporarily suspended from Sunday 20 November to provide greater certainty for customers during the national bus driver shortage.

80 trips are being taken off Wellington city routes with the remaining 34 coming from Porirua city routes.They comprise 60 weekday and 54 weekend trips. 
 
Service alerts on the Metlink website and app will list the suspensions, and they will be shown struck out on the online timetables, allowing customers to plan ahead.

The suspensions follow the 67 trips paused in October to reduce frequency but improve certainty for bus customers.

While the suspended trips have been selected from different routes to those in October, they are again chosen from higher frequency routes and those with lower patronage 
 

Metlink is working with its operators to deploy larger buses onto affected routes to compensate for the lesser frequency.

Operators will prioritise trips on the affected routes to avoid consecutive cancellations where possible.

Suspended trips will be reinstated as soon as our operators have the necessary number of drivers.

Metlink anticipates some of the suspended trips will restart during the summer holiday period, when school bus drivers can be reassigned.

As Metlink remains short of 120 drivers to fully operate the bus timetable, ad hoc cancellations will unfortunately still happen across the network.

Metlink encourages customers to check for suspensions and cancellations ahead of their journey by visiting the website and app.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Metlink on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Case For Universal Free Dental Care


Like Banquo’s ghost, the issue of universal free dental care keeps hovering into sight at Labour’s top table. ‘Tis a goodly, progressive idea, but it is also one that’s been done in repeatedly down the years by the shafts of political expedience, some of which were fired again this week by Finance Minister Grant Robertson: [Robertson] said dental care had to sit alongside many other priorities in the health sector...
More>>



 
 


Government: Takes Action To Reduce Gambling Harm From Pokies
The Government is announcing today changes to strengthen the requirements in venues which have pokie (gambling) machines to reduce the harm they cause people... More>>



National: Launches Plan To Combat Youth Offending
National will crack down on serious repeat youth offenders like ram-raiders to turn their lives around and to protect the public, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

National: Inflation Expectations Spiral To Record High

New Zealanders are expecting inflation will get worse, not better, new data released yesterday shows, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Over 16,000 More New Homes To Be Unlocked With Infrastructure Bonanza

Critical infrastructure projects will get Government support to unlock thousands more homes in communities around the country, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced in Hamilton today... More>>

National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 