Police Urge Tradespeople To Secure Their Tools After Increase In Thefts

Police are aware of an increase in the theft of tools from tradespeople’s vehicles and utes in the Wellington area over recent weeks, with two significant events occurring over the last two days.

There are reports of several thousand dollars’ worth of tools stolen.

Police are urging tradespeople to secure and safely store all tools. It is recommended to store tools inside a property, rather than in a vehicle.

Police are advising to take extra care when parking in public spaces and car parking buildings as these are known targeted locations.

These crimes will continue to be investigated by Police; however, prevention is advised. It is important that people take measures to prevent theft from occurring.

Anyone that sees suspicious activity around vehicles can call Police on 111 if they are witnessing the activity, or 105 after the matter.

Incidents of theft from vehicles must be reported to Police so that these cases can be investigated and preventative measures can be taken.

