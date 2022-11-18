Serious crash, Karapiro - Waikato
Friday, 18 November 2022, 7:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are warning motorists travelling between Tīrau and
Cambridge to delay
travel if possible following a serious
crash this afternoon.
About 5pm, Police were alerted to a
collision involving two vehicles on
Taotaoroa Rd, in
Karapiro. The road was being used to divert
traffic
following an earlier serious collision on Tirau
Rd, State Highway 1.
Motorists should postpone travel if
possible while emergency
services
respond.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
Like Banquo’s ghost, the issue of universal free dental care keeps hovering into sight at Labour’s top table. ‘Tis a goodly, progressive idea, but it is also one that’s been done in repeatedly down the years by the shafts of political expedience, some of which were fired again this week by Finance Minister Grant Robertson: [Robertson] said dental care had to sit alongside many other priorities in the health sector
...More>>