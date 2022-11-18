Serious crash, Karapiro - Waikato

Police are warning motorists travelling between Tīrau and Cambridge to delay

travel if possible following a serious crash this afternoon.

About 5pm, Police were alerted to a collision involving two vehicles on

Taotaoroa Rd, in Karapiro. The road was being used to divert traffic

following an earlier serious collision on Tirau Rd, State Highway 1.

Motorists should postpone travel if possible while emergency services

respond.

