Drive Safely To Stay Alive - We Want You Here For Christmas

Six people have died on the roads in four separate crashes this weekend.

“They could all have been prevented.” says Assistant Commissioner of Police, Road Policing, Bruce O'Brien.

“Our biggest challenge is that Police messages are not getting through to motorists on how to avoid crashes."

Police can’t stop road crashes alone. Motorists also need to play their part.

”The crashes from this weekend are all under investigation so we cannot comment specifically on the causes at this stage but history tells us that it’s the same factors time and time again resulting in deaths and trauma on our roads."

Even when speed doesn’t cause a crash, it is the single biggest determinant in whether you and your passengers walk away or are carried away.

Less speed means less harm.

"The science tells us that just a 1km/hr decrease in mean speeds across the board equates to between a 4-6% reduction in fatal crashes. In today’s numbers, that means a potential saving of approximately 16 lives nationally!“

That’s a huge risk we can avoid with a small reduction in speed, but also, it’s been wet in some parts of the country and that may have had an impact.” says Assistant Commissioner O’Brien.

Driving to the conditions in wet weather means:

If it’s wet enough to put your wipers on, it makes sense to put your

headlights on as well.

Slow down. It helps you brake more gently and gives you enough time to react and retain full control of your vehicle.

It takes longer to stop in the rain.

Move away from the vehicle in front to increase your stopping distance.

Remember to buckle up!

Don’t get behind the wheel when you’re too tired to drive – or allow

yourself to be distracted. Put your phone away and make sure everyone in the car has the appropriate restraints on.

Alcohol and/or drugs are a factor in about a third of all fatal crashes.

“If you are going to be enjoying a few drinks, make sure you have a plan to get home or find a sober driver.

”As a community we have a responsibility to ensure we drive safely at all times and do not take any unnecessary risks - getting behind the wheel after drinking, they’re risks not worth taking."

Drivers can expect to see more checkpoints all summer, so if you are stopped by Police, no matter what time of day or the reason, you can expect to be breath tested.

“Our officers will be out in force anytime, anywhere to deter unsafe

driving behaviour and we’re working together with Waka Kotahi and the Ministry of Transport on the Road to Zero campaign to prevent road deaths. But we need everybody’s help. Road safety is everybody’s responsibility.

"We are committed to ensuring that every road user arrives alive at their journey’s end and those who put others at risk will be found, prosecuted and held accountable.

"The most important message Police want to convey is really simple: don’t risk your life and that of others by driving while impaired in any way.

"Police are asking motorists to play their part by making good decisions."

Road safety is everyone’s responsibility and if you see unsafe driving behaviour, report it immediately by calling 111.

© Scoop Media

