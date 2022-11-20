Police Appeal For Sightings Of Red Vehicle Before Crash South Of Cambridge
Sunday, 20 November 2022, 7:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Waikato Police are appealing for sightings of a vehicle
on State Highway 1 south of Cambridge on Friday shortly
before a crash.
A red Holden station wagon was
travelling travelling north on SH 1 at Karapiro, between
Fergusson Gully and Kentucky Roads, about 2pm on 18
November.
The vehicle was seen overtaking several
vehicles on double yellow no-passing lines.
One of
these manoeuvres led to the vehicle leaving the road and
colliding with a tree.
Please contact Police if you
were overtaken by this vehicle, if you saw the incident or
driving manner leading up to the crash.
You can call
Police on 105, quoting job number
221119/6327.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
