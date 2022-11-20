Police Appeal For Sightings Of Red Vehicle Before Crash South Of Cambridge

Waikato Police are appealing for sightings of a vehicle on State Highway 1 south of Cambridge on Friday shortly before a crash.

A red Holden station wagon was travelling travelling north on SH 1 at Karapiro, between Fergusson Gully and Kentucky Roads, about 2pm on 18 November.

The vehicle was seen overtaking several vehicles on double yellow no-passing lines.

One of these manoeuvres led to the vehicle leaving the road and colliding with a tree.

Please contact Police if you were overtaken by this vehicle, if you saw the incident or driving manner leading up to the crash.

You can call Police on 105, quoting job number 221119/6327.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

