Fatal crash, Goodwood Heights
Monday, 21 November 2022, 7:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
20 November
One person has died following a two-vehicle
crash in Goodwood Heights overnight.
Police were called to
the intersection of Redoubt Road and Everglade Road about
1.55am.
One person died at the scene.
The road is due to
reopen shortly.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are
ongoing
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more