Information Sought After Serious Incident, Riverdale

Gisborne Police are appealing for the public’s help after an incident on Saturday that left a man seriously injured and his wife traumatised in their home.

About 9.30 pm on Saturday 19 November, a couple in their 60s were at their Park View Place address in Riverdale, when a dark-coloured large car or people mover reversed into their driveway.

Four men, described as between the age of 18 and 20, got out of the vehicle and confronted the man at his front door, demanding he give them alcohol.

When the man said he had no alcohol, he has been set upon by all four. The victim was hit over the head with a bottle and punched and kicked several times.

Police are appalled at the level of violence that has been inflicted on this man in his home.

The man was later taken to Gisborne Hospital, where he is being treated for serious head injuries and broken ribs. He is in a stable condition.

The man’s wife was uninjured in the attack, but understandably it has left her severely traumatised.

Police believe there was a young woman present with the four men. After the assault, they have all left the scene in a vehicle.

Police would like to hear from anyone with information that may assist our enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 105 and reference the file number P052662253.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

