New Information About Hawke’s Bay Homicide To Feature On Cold Case
Detective Senior Sergeant James Keene, Hawke’s Bay CIB:
Hawke’s Bay Police investigating the 2018
homicide of Hastings man Eddie
Peters are encouraging people to watch tomorrow night’s Cold Case tv
episode when new information will be revealed.
Mr Peters, 45,
was found collapsed and bleeding on the driveway of a
family
member’s home on Diaz Drive, Flaxmere, on the evening of Thursday 15
November 2018. He had been violently beaten and died eight days later in
Wellington Hospital.
“Eddie had spent the afternoon and evening
further along Diaz Drive at the
tangi for an old friend, a senior member of the Mongrel Mob. He wasn’t a
gang member himself but went to the tangi to pay his respects.
“We know that Eddie left there at about
11.30pm. He was attacked by one
or more people further along Diaz Drive. The reasons as to why this
happened are not entirely clear, but we need people to speak up and tell us
what they know and who was involved.
“There
are people who have information, and maybe saw what happened
but are
reluctant to talk with us. This was a serious assault which led to a
man’s death. Eddie’s whānau continue to grieve for their loved father
and friend.
“We’re hoping new details and fresh
information will help us get the
answers they need.”
Watch Cold Case, 8.30pm – 9.30pm, Tuesday
22 November on TV1 or later
on
TVNZ+