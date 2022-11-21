New Information About Hawke’s Bay Homicide To Feature On Cold Case

Detective Senior Sergeant James Keene, Hawke’s Bay CIB:

Hawke’s Bay Police investigating the 2018 homicide of Hastings man Eddie

Peters are encouraging people to watch tomorrow night’s Cold Case tv

episode when new information will be revealed.

Mr Peters, 45, was found collapsed and bleeding on the driveway of a family

member’s home on Diaz Drive, Flaxmere, on the evening of Thursday 15

November 2018. He had been violently beaten and died eight days later in

Wellington Hospital.

“Eddie had spent the afternoon and evening further along Diaz Drive at the

tangi for an old friend, a senior member of the Mongrel Mob. He wasn’t a

gang member himself but went to the tangi to pay his respects.

“We know that Eddie left there at about 11.30pm. He was attacked by one

or more people further along Diaz Drive. The reasons as to why this

happened are not entirely clear, but we need people to speak up and tell us

what they know and who was involved.

“There are people who have information, and maybe saw what happened but are

reluctant to talk with us. This was a serious assault which led to a

man’s death. Eddie’s whānau continue to grieve for their loved father

and friend.

“We’re hoping new details and fresh information will help us get the

answers they need.”

Watch Cold Case, 8.30pm – 9.30pm, Tuesday 22 November on TV1 or later on

TVNZ+

