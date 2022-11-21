Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Information About Hawke’s Bay Homicide To Feature On Cold Case

Monday, 21 November 2022, 8:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant James Keene, Hawke’s Bay CIB:

Hawke’s Bay Police investigating the 2018 homicide of Hastings man Eddie
Peters are encouraging people to watch tomorrow night’s Cold Case tv
episode when new information will be revealed.

Mr Peters, 45, was found collapsed and bleeding on the driveway of a family
member’s home on Diaz Drive, Flaxmere, on the evening of Thursday 15
November 2018. He had been violently beaten and died eight days later in
Wellington Hospital.

“Eddie had spent the afternoon and evening further along Diaz Drive at the
tangi for an old friend, a senior member of the Mongrel Mob. He wasn’t a
gang member himself but went to the tangi to pay his respects.

“We know that Eddie left there at about 11.30pm. He was attacked by one
or more people further along Diaz Drive. The reasons as to why this
happened are not entirely clear, but we need people to speak up and tell us
what they know and who was involved.

“There are people who have information, and maybe saw what happened but are
reluctant to talk with us. This was a serious assault which led to a
man’s death. Eddie’s whānau continue to grieve for their loved father
and friend.

“We’re hoping new details and fresh information will help us get the
answers they need.”

Watch Cold Case, 8.30pm – 9.30pm, Tuesday 22 November on TV1 or later on
TVNZ+

