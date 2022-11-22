Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrest Made In Sexual Assault, Police Seek Additional Witnesses

Tuesday, 22 November 2022, 11:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man has been arrested following a swift Police investigation into a sexual assault in Takanini last week.

The incident occurred at around midday in the reserve that runs parallel with the train tracks between Walters Road and Tironui Station Road West on Wednesday 16 November.

An investigation quickly got underway.

Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, of Counties Manukau CIB, says a search warrant was executed at a local man’s address at the weekend.

A 41-year-old man has since been charged with unlawful sexual connection and is before the Manukau District Court.

Detective Inspector Adkin says Police take reports of incidents like these occurring in our communities very seriously.

“Police ensured there was support in place for the victim when she came forward after the incident happened.

“I would like to acknowledge the hard work by all the Police staff who contributed to the quick identification and arrest of the alleged offender which now puts him before the Court.”

Police would still like to hear from any witnesses in the area at the time.

“This incident took place at lunch time, in broad daylight, and we ask that anyone who might have seen a man acting suspiciously around this time to contact us.”

People can contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update My Report’. Please quote file number 221116/5518.

