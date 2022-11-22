Manukau Harbour incident: Police suspend search

Police have formally suspended the search for Ryder Ferregel, who is missing on the Manukau Harbour.

The operation has been underway for more than two weeks to locate Ryder since the boat he was on capsized near Clarks Beach on 6 November 2022.

This has involved extensive searching with support from Search and Rescue, volunteers, Coastguard and the Police Eagle Helicopter.

Despite these efforts we have not been able to locate Ryder.

The past fortnight has been incredibly difficult for the friends and family of all of those involved in this incident.

They have lost a mother and a son in this incident, and our sympathies remain with them at this time.

The family continue to request privacy while they grieve.

Police would also like to acknowledge the wider community for their support as well as offers of assistance in this matter.

A number of investigations remain ongoing into the circumstances of the original incident, including an investigation on behalf of the Coroner and one led by Maritime New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

