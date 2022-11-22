The Carter Fountain Is Down But Not Out

The iconic Carter Fountain in Oriental Bay has unfortunately broken down and needs some significant TLC to get it back up and running ahead of its 50th anniversary in March.

Wellington City Council is organising a barge with a crane so the electric motor and pump can be removed for scheduled maintenance and unexpected repairs.

The last major repairs were in 2017, although there are regular maintenance inspections as the mechanism requires regular inspections and work given mixing electrical gear and seawater can be a problematic combination.

The fountain, built in 1973, was donated to the city by local businessman Hugh Carter. He dedicated it to his parents, George and Ella, and named it Oriental Parade Fountain.

Tragically, only days after the fountain was dedicated, Mr Carter slipped from his launch – which he had sailed from Nelson for the opening ceremony – and drowned in Wellington Harbour, aged 55. The Carter Fountain was renamed in his memory.

The diving platform on the Wellington waterfront is also having some repairs done and will be closed from Wednesday 23 November for two weeks as divers do some maintenance ahead of the busy summer season.

The popular diving location near Odlins Plaza is having work done on the underwater curtains to maintain good water quality after heavy rainfall.

© Scoop Media

