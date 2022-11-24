Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Special Olympics Flame Of Hope: First Time On The West Coast

Thursday, 24 November 2022, 5:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

West Coast Police will join some of the West Coast region’s Special Olympics athletes on Friday 25 November at 1.30pm to carry the Special Olympics Flame of Hope. They will walk from the clocktower in Greymouth Township to Karoro Domain for the official opening of the Constable Jos Sturkenboom Memorial Table.

The walk will start at the Clocktower on Mawhera Quay and process along the Wilderness cycle/walking track to Karoro Domain - arriving there around 3.00pm.

This is the first time the West Coast athletes are attending this event, which is part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR), which will see torches relayed from each end of New Zealand to Hamilton – the venue for the 2022 Special Olympics National Summer Games.

“The support of the New Zealand Police and other service personnel is hugely valued and we look forward to taking to the streets with them as we move throughout the country,” Special Olympics chief executive Carolyn Young says.

“The LETR is one of the highlights of major Special Olympics events, and this year we are excited that the torches will travel to regions and clubs taking part in the National Summer Games.”

Inspector Mark Harrison, of Palmerston North Police, is Director of LETR NZ. 

“Once again we are delighted to be able to support the build-up to the National Summer Games. Law enforcement staff are proud to run alongside the athletes through our communities as the Flame of Hope makes its way to the Games in Hamilton.” The Flame represents so much of what policing is about – it stands for hope, courage, opportunity, inspiration and equality,” Harrison added.

The West Coast leg of the LETR is one of a huge number of torch run events taking place throughout New Zealand in the lead-up to the Special Olympics National Summer Games in Hamilton.

More than 1,300 athletes from 42 Special Olympics Clubs and three schools will take part in this year’s Games, which will take place from 8 to 13 December. Held every four years, the Special Olympics New Zealand National Summer Games is the largest event for athletes with intellectual disabilities in New Zealand.

Similar in style to the Olympic torch relay, the LETR is a series of runs and fundraising events that raise awareness and money for the Special Olympics movement. Globally more than 90,000 police professionals and supporters across 46 countries participate in Law Enforcement Torch Runs.

