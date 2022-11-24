Name Release, Fatal Incident, Pohangina
Thursday, 24 November 2022, 6:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now in a position to release the name of the
man that died in an incident in the Pohangina area on 18
October.
He was 66-year-old John Elstin Birchler from
Manawatu.
Police extend our thoughts to his loved
ones.
An investigation into the incident remains
ongoing.
