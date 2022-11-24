Homicide Inquiry Launched Following Sandringham Aggravated Robbery

A homicide investigation has been launched after a dairy worker was fatally stabbed in Sandringham tonight.

Police were called to the dairy at the intersection of Haverstock Road and Fowlds Avenue at 8.05pm, after an offender entered the store armed with a knife and took the cash register.

We are still working to establish exactly what took place, but at some point during the incident the dairy worker was allegedly stabbed.

He suffered critical injuries and was transported to hospital. Tragically he died a short time later.

We know this incident will be extremely concerning and unsettling for our community.

We are undertaking extensive enquiries to identify and locate the offender.

Cordons will remain in place overnight and nearby residents can expect to see a significant police presence as we conduct a scene examination, talk to possible witnesses, and conduct area canvasses.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of this incident, who may have seen something which could assist us in identifying and locating the offender.

If you can help, please contact 105 and quote event number P052703294.

