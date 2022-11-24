UPDATE - Arrest Made Following Fatal Incident In Glen Eden

Police have taken a 27-year-old man into custody following a fatal incident in Glen Eden earlier today.

A search warrant was executed at an address in New Lynn where the man was arrested by Police.

Residents can expect an increased Police presence in the area while an examination takes place.

The man is due to appear before Waitakere District Court tomorrow charged with murder.

Police would like to thank members of the public that assisted Police in their investigation and contributed to a swift arrest.

As this matter is now before the court, Police are unable to comment further.

