Final Chance To Have Your Say On Wheelie Bin Roll Out

If you’re keen to see wheelie bins rolled out now’s the time to make your voice heard by making a submission, before Wednesday 30 November.

Solid Waste Manager Dr Alec McNeil says it’s important Council receives feedback on the proposed changes to the region’s waste services that reflects the view of our community.

“You don’t have to be against the proposal to make a submission - we still want to hear from those who support the proposed changes,” he said. “Marlburians might have different ideas or might have alternative suggestions and we want to capture that feedback to ensure the new service is as effective and efficient as it can be.”

Council is proposing to introduce a new 140-litre wheelie bin for rubbish collected fortnightly and a 140-litre bin for recycling, excluding glass, collected fortnightly. The current recycling crate will be used for glass only. Refuse and recycling are proposed to be serviced on alternate weeks.

The proposal also sees the expansion of the kerbside collection area to Grovetown, Havelock, Rarangi, Rai Valley, Renwick, Seddon, Spring Creek, Tuamarina, Wairau Valley and Ward.

Rural coin skips would be replaced with remote transfer stations with ten 1,100-litre wheelie bins for recycling, excluding glass, plus ten 1,100-litre wheelie bins for refuse and a skip for colour-sorted glass.

To watch an audiovisual presentation on the proposed changes or to make a submission visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/refuse/community-consultation-waste-services

To learn more and have your questions answered, come along to one of the community information sessions this month. If you missed the first Blenheim meeting, a second meeting will be held this evening - see details below.

“Each township has its own situation so being able to talk about how the proposal relates to each is hugely beneficial,” Dr McNeil said.

Community information sessions

Residents Affected Venue Date Time Blenheim Springlands School Hall Thursday 24 November 6.30 pm – 8.30 pm Seddon Seddon Community Hall Friday 25 November 6.30 pm – 8.30 pm Ward Ward Community Hall Tuesday 29 November 6.30 pm – 8.30 pm

