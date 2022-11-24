Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Final Chance To Have Your Say On Wheelie Bin Roll Out

Thursday, 24 November 2022, 9:46 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

If you’re keen to see wheelie bins rolled out now’s the time to make your voice heard by making a submission, before Wednesday 30 November.

Solid Waste Manager Dr Alec McNeil says it’s important Council receives feedback on the proposed changes to the region’s waste services that reflects the view of our community.

“You don’t have to be against the proposal to make a submission - we still want to hear from those who support the proposed changes,” he said. “Marlburians might have different ideas or might have alternative suggestions and we want to capture that feedback to ensure the new service is as effective and efficient as it can be.”

Council is proposing to introduce a new 140-litre wheelie bin for rubbish collected fortnightly and a 140-litre bin for recycling, excluding glass, collected fortnightly. The current recycling crate will be used for glass only. Refuse and recycling are proposed to be serviced on alternate weeks.

The proposal also sees the expansion of the kerbside collection area to Grovetown, Havelock, Rarangi, Rai Valley, Renwick, Seddon, Spring Creek, Tuamarina, Wairau Valley and Ward.

Rural coin skips would be replaced with remote transfer stations with ten 1,100-litre wheelie bins for recycling, excluding glass, plus ten 1,100-litre wheelie bins for refuse and a skip for colour-sorted glass.

To watch an audiovisual presentation on the proposed changes or to make a submission visit: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/refuse/community-consultation-waste-services

To learn more and have your questions answered, come along to one of the community information sessions this month. If you missed the first Blenheim meeting, a second meeting will be held this evening - see details below.

“Each township has its own situation so being able to talk about how the proposal relates to each is hugely beneficial,” Dr McNeil said.

Community information sessions

Residents AffectedVenueDateTime
BlenheimSpringlands School HallThursday 24 November6.30 pm – 8.30 pm
SeddonSeddon Community HallFriday 25 November6.30 pm – 8.30 pm
WardWard Community HallTuesday 29 November6.30 pm – 8.30 pm

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Qatar, Joyce Carol Oates And Mimi Parker


The FIFA World Cup has kicked off amid laments about Qatar’s terrible human rights record, and FIFA’s greed in awarding them the Cup hosting rights in the first place. The criticism raining down on Qatar over its murderous treatment of migrant workers errs and its persecution of its LGBT community have to raise questions about what Qatar thinks it stands to gain from its huge investment in the tournament...
More>>



 
 


Government: Rental Sector Changes To Regulate Residential Property Managers, Clear Up Meth Confusion And Ease Pressure On Landlords
A suite of measures to improve the lives of renters and landlords has been announced by Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods as the Government makes more progress on reform of the rental sector... More>>


National: Will Keep Voting Age At 18
National does not support any lowering of the voting age, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says. “Decisions around the voting age, like other electoral laws, are decisions for a democratically accountable Parliament to make... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Defence Minister Visits Ukraine And Poland

Defence Minister Peeni Henare has visited Ukraine and Poland, holding talks with his Ministerial counterparts. During the talks Minister Henare reaffirmed New Zealand’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian defence... More>>


Government: Welcomes High Court Ruling On Climate Case

The High Court has today confirmed the legality of the advice provided by the Climate Change Commission (the Commission) to inform New Zealand’s nationally determined contribution (NDC) and the first three emissions budgets... More>>

COP27: Minister Shaw Says It’s ‘Crunch Time’ For Climate Action
Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw, has marked the end of COP27 negotiations in Egypt by declaring it “crunch time” for countries to step up and take urgent action at home... More>>




Religion: Human Rights Act Enhanced To Protect Religious Communities

The Government will amend the law to make sure religious communities feel safe and welcome in New Zealand... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 