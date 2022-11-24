Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update: Sandringham Homicide Investigation

Thursday, 24 November 2022, 5:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Detective Inspector Scott Beard, Auckland City CIB.

Police are continuing to piece together the events surrounding the homicide investigation underway in Sandringham.

Our enquiries have established after the robbery, at around 8pm, the offender left the store with the cash register drawer and walked about 100m towards Duncan Avenue.

He is seen on CCTV footage stopping at a household wheelie bin and placing the drawer inside.

At this point the victim has approached him and an altercation has taken place, at which time the victim has received several stab wounds.

Police believe the offender has left, with the wheelie bin, and continued walking towards Duncan Avenue.

The victim has managed to make his way back to the dairy where emergency services were called, and first aid administered.

The description of this offender is a male wearing all dark clothing – black shoes, cap and a long-sleeved top.

He was also wearing black pants with white writing down the left leg, along with a black and white bandana across his face.

There is white writing on the cap and the pants Police believe says ‘Raiders’.

Police acknowledge the incident last night will have deeply shocked the wider community.

We want to reassure people we are working hard to identify the offender and hold him to account.

Police continue to provide support to the victim’s family and our Ethnic Liaison Officers are working with community leaders.

Locals will continue to see an increased presence in the area as reassurance patrols, an area canvas and the scene examination continue.

We still need to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident take place or saw the offender on foot afterwards.

Police also ask residents in Sandringham to check their CCTV and dash cameras, leading up to and after the incident.

It is possible this man was walking around the nearby area leading up to the initial robbery taking place.

Police also continue to appeal to those in the community who may have information about who this offender is. They need to do the right thing and come forward.

Anyone with footage or information that can assist our investigation, please contact Police via 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update My Report’.

Please quote file number 221123/3847.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

