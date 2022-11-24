Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Harbour Paths Winning Hearts And Awards

Thursday, 24 November 2022, 6:01 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

The awards keep rolling in for Tahitai, the coastal walking and biking route between the city and Motu Kairangi/Miramar Peninsula.

Making the route a better place for people has been a real a team effort so we’re proud that the project, and our design consultant Isthmus, last night won a national Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects (NZIA) award for the transformation of Ōmarukaikuru/Pt Jerningham.

If you haven’t ventured to the far end of Oriental Bay for a while, Ōmarukaikuru is a great place to walk, scoot or bike to.

Exhilarating in stormy weather, and even better when the weather is calm, the point is part of an important ancestral site. Iwi Ngāi Tara established a palisaded kainga, Te Waihirere Pā, on the headland above.

At Ōmarukaikuru, the once narrow footpath has been replaced with a wider landscaped area where people can now fish, stroll, run, bike, scoot, walk dogs, or just take in the spectacular city, harbour and mountain views.

Mana whenua Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika gifted the name Tahitai (one tide/one journey) to the 7km route between the city and eastern suburbs. It forms part of Te Aranui o Pōneke, the plan to eventually have walking and bike paths all the way around our harbour Te Whanganui-a-Tara.

Tahitai, and Isthmus’s work, were recognised last month with a New Zealand Institute of Landscape Architects award of excellence, and an NZIA Wellington branch award in June.

The latest awards follow others for the project, including the IPWEA New Zealand best public works project over $5m won by our construction contractor Downer NZ for the Cobham Drive section, a 2021 On the Go runner-up award for cycling built excellence, and a Living Streets Aotearoa Golden Foot walking award in August.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau says work completed so far on Tahitai is a great example of how the city is changing to be fit for the future.

“We're heading for a time where Wellington is carbon neutral, public transport is fast and reliable, and more of us can safely choose to walk and cycle.

“Congratulations to everyone involved in this project. From start to finish, it’s a major achievement – and this recognition proves we’re on the right track.”

Council City Design Manager Vida Christeller says at Ōmarukaikuru intermittent existing sections of seawall were connected and made continuous through the installation of 5-tonne precast seawall units.

“These were carefully craned into position, strengthening and better protecting this section of coastline and at the same time creating much more space for people to move through and enjoy.

“We put in new lookouts, seats, plants and bike racks, and created ways for people to get down to the water and rocky point below. It’s fantastic seeing the new paths and spaces in use and knowing that over the next few years the remaining sections of this route will also be upgraded. We’ll be improving more places along the way where people can stop, spend time, relax or explore.”

Detailed design work for seawall upgrades and a continuation of the new paths between Little Karaka Bay and Weka Bay is well advanced. Detailed design work is also under way on the section between Greta Point and Cobham Drive, where more seawall upgrades and high-quality street and public space improvements are planned.

Judges said: “A small-scale intervention that is part of a larger masterplan, this project provides much needed connection to the water’s edge at the city’s fringe, as well as a safe path for pedestrians and cyclists along a tight site. There are a range of spaces for transiting pedestrians and cyclists, as well as places to pause and connect with the coastal environment. Materials and details balance robustness and delicacy and are fit for purpose as they age gracefully in the severe marine environment.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-right’s Internal Ructions


For donkey’s years, political commentary has been all about the binaries: left/right, Labour/National, government/opposition, she said/he said. Yet currently, a lot of the fascinating conflict is occurring amidst the centre-right. That’s because National, ACT and New Zealand First all happen to be fishing in the same pond for cranky and resentful voters. Why, for example, did Winston Peters break with his tradition of never naming beforehand which major party he would be most likely to support in post-election bargaining? Because he had to...
More>>



 
 


Government: Finnish PM To Visit New Zealand

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin, accompanied by Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari and a business delegation will visit New Zealand next week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The two leaders will meet in Auckland... More>>


Government: Rental Sector Changes To Regulate Residential Property Managers, Clear Up Meth Confusion And Ease Pressure On Landlords
A suite of measures to improve the lives of renters and landlords has been announced by Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods as the Government makes more progress on reform of the rental sector... More>>


National: Will Keep Voting Age At 18
National does not support any lowering of the voting age, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says. “Decisions around the voting age, like other electoral laws, are decisions for a democratically accountable Parliament to make... More>>

ALSO:




Government: NZ Well Placed To Meet Challenges Of Global Slowdown

Government action has ensured New Zealand is well positioned to face the challenges of a slowing global economy following forecasts the country will experience a shallow recession next year... More>>


Government: Welcomes High Court Ruling On Climate Case

The High Court has today confirmed the legality of the advice provided by the Climate Change Commission (the Commission) to inform New Zealand’s nationally determined contribution (NDC) and the first three emissions budgets... More>>

COP27: Minister Shaw Says It’s ‘Crunch Time’ For Climate Action
Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw, has marked the end of COP27 negotiations in Egypt by declaring it “crunch time” for countries to step up and take urgent action at home... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 