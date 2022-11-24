Otago Polytechnic Charity House Auction A Success

Otago Polytechnic’s annual Charity House Auction, held on Saturday 19 November, raised $110,000 for a range of community groups.

Around 50 people attended the 16th Charity House auction at Otago Polytechnic’s Carpentry facility, at which a fully furnished four-bedroom home was sold for $405,000, eclipsing the previous record (set in 2021) of $365,000.

At the conclusion of the bidding process, Dr Megan Gibbons, Otago Polytechnic Executive Director, presented Catalytic Foundation Chair John Gallaher with a cheque for $110,000.

"We are proud to play a part in a project that provides benefits to many others," Dr Gibbons said.

"The Charity House project exemplifies the applied learning approach that Otago Polytechnic provides, highlighting the skills and work ethic of all the many learners involved, along with the passion and commitment of our teaching staff."

Catalytic Foundation Chair John Gallaher said the organisation would distribute the proceeds from the sale of the Charity House to small to medium community-based charities.

"The Charity House project has demonstrated the power and impact of individuals and organisations joining together and using their particular skills to support those in need in their community.

"We would like to thank Otago Polytechnic staff and carpentry students as well as all the local businesses who contributed so generously to the fit-out of the houses. Strong and resilient communities are built from the support of those who ‘can’, helping those in need."

Charity House sponsors: Active, Allison Carey Architectural Designer, Aotea Electric, Bayley’s Metro, Carpet Court, Design Windows, Dimond Roofing, Dulux, Foleys, Gib, HN Makeovers, Ideal, Kitchens For Less, Mammoth Insulation, McNeilly Heavy Haulage, Mediaworks, Oakleys, Otago Design, Philips, Placemakers, Schneider Electric, Serene Living, Spotless, Timeless, Viridian, Vision, Windsor Brass.

