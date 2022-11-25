Update On Basement Flooding In Wellington

Two buildings in downtown Wellington have been evacuated as a result of flooding in their basements this morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ Assistant Commander Martin Wilby said the water had come from the main feed to the fire protection systems in Jackson Stone House.

The main has been isolated and Fire and Emergency crews are pumping out the basement of that building and also Perpetual Guardian House next door.

Wellington’s reticulated water supply network has not been affected and we have full firefighting water supply to all the surrounding buildings.

Power has also been disconnected to both buildings for safety reasons

Those evacuated this morning include residents and businesses. Wellington City Council is supporting those requiring assistance as a result of the evacuations, while Fire and Emergency is working with contractors to re-establish a water supply to Jackson Stone House

