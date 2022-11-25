Update On Basement Flooding In Wellington
Friday, 25 November 2022, 12:52 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Two buildings in downtown Wellington have been evacuated
as a result of flooding in their basements this
morning.
Fire and Emergency NZ Assistant Commander
Martin Wilby said the water had come from the main feed to
the fire protection systems in Jackson Stone
House.
The main has been isolated and Fire and
Emergency crews are pumping out the basement of that
building and also Perpetual Guardian House next
door.
Wellington’s reticulated water supply network
has not been affected and we have full firefighting water
supply to all the surrounding buildings.
Power has
also been disconnected to both buildings for safety
reasons
Those evacuated this morning include residents
and businesses. Wellington City Council is supporting those
requiring assistance as a result of the evacuations, while
Fire and Emergency is working with contractors to
re-establish a water supply to Jackson Stone
House
