Police Families Support White Ribbon 2022 - TRIGGER WARNING

Friday, 25 November 2022, 1:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A Canterbury detective and her father along with another brave police officer
are sharing their personal stories of family violence to highlight the
importance of White Ribbon Day.

Detective Jaimie-Leigh Bergman’s parents separated when she was seven. Her
father was a very angry man. He could be holding onto a glass and be
triggered to the point where his bare hand crushed the glass, smashing it
onto the floor.

She experienced psychological harm from his angry outbursts and
psychologically abusive behaviour and remembered as a youngster, her dad
walking out the door with packed bags and rarely seeing him after that.

Jaimie-Leigh was sent to Cholmondeley Respite Care Home for children in
Christchurch when her parents separated. At that time, she didn’t know her
dad had suffered historical sexual abuse as young child at an all-boys
boarding school.

Jaimie-Leigh says it took many years to undo the harm from her childhood
experiences.

“I had to rewire my brain away from an automated flight/fight response. But
overcoming that trauma and being on the other side, the lessons I have learnt
have made me who I am today and I wouldn’t change anything.

“I am very proud of my dad for having the courage to do the same thing
because it isn’t easy and I hope this inspires many others to do the same
as the rewards are phenomenal.”

You can read more about story here:
https://www.police.govt.nz/news/ten-one-magazine/police-victims-shine-light-violence

Floyd Ormsby didn’t have the easiest of childhoods. The youngest of four,
his mother passed away when he was only three years old. He was moved from
household to household, suffering both physical and psychological abuse. He
ended up at a boarding school for boys where he was sexually abused. Years
later as an adult, he took out his hurt on his family.

But now 63, Floyd has turned his life around to become a respectful husband
in his third marriage, and role model to young men and women.

“Just because you’re a victim doesn’t mean you have to be a
perpetrator. There’s far more help there today than there was fifty years
ago. Get help and get it early,” says Floyd.

Police officer ‘Charlotte’ (not her real name) has bravely shared her
story and wanted to be openly identified, however for legal reasons she
cannot. “The first punch he delivered shattered my forearm, then more and
more punches followed. I covered my head as much as possible. Then his hands
were around my neck and I was struggling to breathe.”

You can read ‘Charlotte’s’ story here:
https://tenone.police.govt.nz/news/police-victims-shine-light-violence#charlotte

White Ribbon Ambassador and Commissioner of Police Andrew Coster commends the
two police officers and Floyd for sharing their stories.

“Police officers are not immune from these types of experiences. We are
part of the wider community and unfortunately that means some of our people
will be victims of violence,” Commissioner Coster says.

“But hopefully by sharing their experiences, they will make it easier for
victims of similar violence to come forward and seek help.

“Family violence is one of our country’s biggest problems. Te Puna Aonui,
the collective of 10 government agencies of which Police are part of, are
responsible for implementing Te Aorerekura - the National Strategy to
Eliminate Family and sexual Violence. This signals our intent to eliminate
this problem in Aotearoa New Zealand,” he says.

In the 2022 campaign, White Ribbon aims to flip the script of “boys will be
boys” and focus on all the great qualities boys and men can demonstrate if
that’s what they are taught.

This year it is encouraging dads, caregivers and mentors to speak to their
children about these core issues – respectful relationships, consent and
healthy masculinity.

We can all play a part in teaching boys to be caring, supportive, ethical,
respectful, friendly, generous, and awesome, and reduce the amount of family
violence in our community.

If you suspect someone close to you is a victim of family violence or feel
something is not right, it’s okay to act on it – you could save a life.
Call 111 or visit www.police.govt.nz/family-violence-help

