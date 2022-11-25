UPDATE - Missing Swimmer, Lake Wanaka

The Police National Dive Squad searching for a swimmer who went missing in Lake Wanaka has recovered a body this afternoon.

While formal identification is yet to be completed, Police believe it is the body of the swimmer who was reported missing at around 6:30pm on Thursday, after failing to resurface.

Police extends its condolences to the person’s family and loved ones.

Police are making enquires in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner, who will release their findings in due course.

