UPDATE - Missing Swimmer, Lake Wanaka
Friday, 25 November 2022, 2:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The Police National Dive Squad searching for a swimmer
who went missing in Lake Wanaka has recovered a body this
afternoon.
While formal identification is yet to be
completed, Police believe it is the body of the swimmer who
was reported missing at around 6:30pm on Thursday, after
failing to resurface.
Police extends its condolences
to the person’s family and loved ones.
Police are
making enquires in relation to the death on behalf of the
Coroner, who will release their findings in due
course.
