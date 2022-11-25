Firearms And Drugs Located As Operation Cobalt Targets Criminal Offending In The Wairarapa

Over the past two days, Wairarapa Police officers with the assistance of AOS have carried out several search warrants and prevention activities targeting organised crime in the area.

Four search warrants have led to three people being arrested, and firearms, drugs and cash seized.

Additional to the warrants, Police carried out two checkpoints, and from this, five vehicles were impounded, cash seized for unpaid fines and a number of infringement notices issued.

Those arrested are as follows:

30-year-old man charged with unlawful possession of a firearm (x2), unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of methamphetamine.

30-year-old woman charged with breach of bail

20-year-old man charged with possession for supply of cannabis.

Two have appeared in Masterton District Court and one is expected to appear next week.

Six others were warned for drug offending.

Detective Corey Reid hopes these arrests send a strong message to gang members and their associates that they will be held accountable for the harm they are causing to our communities:

“This latest operation was a part of the proactive action being taken with Operation Cobalt, targeting illegal activity by gang members and their associates.”

“Our message to gang members who want to continue to victimise our communities with drugs, violence and firearms, is that we will be targeting you,” says Detective Reid.

“The community can expect to see a highly visible Police presence in the lead up to Christmas and they can be reassured by this.”

We encourage anyone who has information around gangs or their criminal activity to contact Police on 105 or alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

