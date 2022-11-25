Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Committee Structure Ensures Strong Governance Oversight

Friday, 25 November 2022, 4:30 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

Nine discretionary committees confirmed by Waikato regional councillors will ensure strong governance oversight of the council’s work for the next three years.

Committee structure and membership was the main business of the day when councillors met in Hamilton on Thursday, 24 November.

Waikato Regional Council Chair Pamela Storey had proposed a structure and membership ahead of the meeting. While there was discussion on who should sit on each committee and some changes made, membership was confirmed by way of a unanimous vote on each occasion.

Councillors delegated decisions on the chairs and deputy chairs to each committee in meetings to be held in the coming weeks.

Cr Storey said councillors had discussed ways to reduce the number of discretionary committees, recognising the council’s accountability to the public for expenditure of rates.

“We are entering a challenging time, with the country facing recession, increased unemployment, and higher costs of living.

“So there was quite a lot of discussion in workshops about how to ensure an efficient and cost-effective structure, look after the business we’re mandated to do, and be set up to provide good governance oversight and help navigate some big issues coming our way,” Cr Storey said.

“The committee structure we have landed on is similar to the previous triennium – that’s because it worked well,” she said.

However, the Regional Connections Committee, established in the 2019-22 triennium, has not returned. Instead, councillors voted to engage with Future Proof partners over establishing a Metro Public Transport Subcommittee.

“In the last triennium, we invited other parties to participate in the Regional Connections Committee. But if established as a subcommittee of Future Proof, it will facilitate a greater level of engagement with iwi, regional and central government, as well as our Auckland neighbours,” she said.

The council will now meet with Hamilton City, Waikato, Waipā and Matamata-Piako districts – where the vast majority of public transport demand and investment happens – to confirm arrangements for a subcommittee.

It will mean the Regional Transport Committee will extend its focus to include public transport in the wider region.

Earlier in the council meeting, the casting vote of the chair was used to break a 7-7 deadlock over membership numbers on two committees.

A motion to increase membership of the Strategy and Policy Committee from the proposed 10 to all 14 councillors, was lost.

Similarly, a motion to increase membership of the Climate Action Committee from five to eight councillors, was also lost. However, the numbers were later increased to seven in a unanimous vote to ensure a te ao Māori worldview in decision making.

Additional information

The nine discretionary committees confirmed by councillors are Risk and Assurance, Finance and Services, Chief Executive Employment and Remuneration, Strategy and Policy, Submissions, Waikato Plan Leadership, Integrated Catchment Management, Environmental Performance and Climate Action.

There was also support for establishing a joint Freshwater Policy Review Committee with iwi partners, as well as the Metro Public Transport Subcommittee.

Another 12 committees are required by either statute or legal requirement.

This council meeting was livestreamed. To watch it, go to https://youtu.be/TpGewK51F7k.

