UN Women Aotearoa NZ Are Painting The World ORANGE To Raise Awareness Of Gender-based Violence

Friday, 25 November 2022, 6:08 pm
Press Release: UN Women NZ

UN Women Aotearoa NZ launch their annual campaign to support the global 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence to rally attention and funds towards ending violence against women and girls.

Gender-based violence is one of New Zealand’s most persistent violations of human rights. It’s a sobering reality that women and girls continue to experience violence in their homes, workplaces, and in public. Women make up a majority of the victims of violent crime in New Zealand, with 1 in 3 women experiencing physical or sexual violence at the hands of their partners during their lifetime.

The campaign commences on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and ends on 10 December, Human Rights Day. It focuses on orange-themed events to facilitate discussions and increase awareness of gender-based violence. This year events include MPs wearing orange to show their support in Parliament on 7 December, regional monuments (including Auckland’s Sky Tower) lighting up the colour orange, businesses hosting orange morning teas, and movie nights across the country.

There are a variety of ways to get involved, including hosting your own orange morning tea at your home or work, wearing the colour orange during the 16 days, joining us for a movie night in Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch, or making a point to discuss the importance of ending gender-based violence with those around you. Members of this public wishing to get involved can find out more at unwomen.org.nz/16-days-of-activism. 

It’s time for all New Zealanders to play their part in painting the world orange and ending violence against women.

