Fallen Tree Blocks Road - SH 59 South Of Mungavin Avenue - Wellington
Sunday, 27 November 2022, 1:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Wellington motorists are asked to be aware of a road
blockage on State Highway 59, south of Mungavin
Avenue.
A tree has fallen over the road, blocking
southbound lanes.
Cordons are in place and motorists
are asked to follow the directions of officers at the
scene.
Contractors will be required to remove the tree
and at this stage it is not clear how long it will take to
clear all lanes.
Motorists heading south are requested
to take alternative routes where
possible.
