Fallen Tree Blocks Road - SH 59 South Of Mungavin Avenue - Wellington

Wellington motorists are asked to be aware of a road blockage on State Highway 59, south of Mungavin Avenue.

A tree has fallen over the road, blocking southbound lanes.

Cordons are in place and motorists are asked to follow the directions of officers at the scene.

Contractors will be required to remove the tree and at this stage it is not clear how long it will take to clear all lanes.

Motorists heading south are requested to take alternative routes where possible.

