SH 2 North Of Melling Interchange Blocked By Slip - Wellington
Sunday, 27 November 2022, 1:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 2 north of the Melling interchange at Lower
Hutt has been blocked by a slip.
There is significant
traffic congestion as a result and motorists are asked to
take alternative routes until further notice.
At this
stage it is unclear how long the slip will take to
clear.
