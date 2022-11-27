Police Acknowledge Behaviour Following Event In Whangamatā

Police would like to acknowledge a number of incidents that took place following an event in Whangamatā over the weekend.

A vast majority of attendees at Beach Hop were well behaved however later in the evening Police were required to respond in incidents involving intoxicated participants.

Twelve people were arrested for various street offences, including fighting in a public place and a large number of alcohol infringement notices were issued for breaches of the liquor ban.

Over the course of the weekend 13 drivers were caught behind the wheel with excess breath alcohol.

This is unacceptable and disappointing for Police.

Waikato has seen its fair share of fatalities on the road over the course of this year and we know that intoxication increases the chance of causing harm on the road.

As the holiday period approaches, this is a timely reminder for drivers to remember the responsibility they have on the road.

Police will continue to target drink drivers to keep our roads safe and encourage anyone who has been drinking to consider not only their safety, but that of other motorists too, and plan ahead by organising a sober driver.

© Scoop Media

