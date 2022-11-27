Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sandringham Homicide: Further Arrest Made

Sunday, 27 November 2022, 10:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Detective Inspector Scott Beard, Auckland City CIB.

Police have today arrested a third man as part of their investigation into the tragic death of Janak Patel in Sandringham on 23 November.

The 36-year-old man has been charged with robbery and is scheduled to appear in Auckland District Court on Monday 28 November.

Police have also located and seized a vehicle that was being sought in relation to the homicide investigation.

Police are still looking to find the knife used and the drawer from the till that was stolen, as well as the clothing worn by the man accused of the murder.

We would like to thank everyone in our community who has gotten in touch with information to assist our work to hold these offenders to account.

If you have information but have not yet been in touch with Police, there are a number of ways you can get in touch with us.

People with information can contact us via 105 or online [1], using ‘Update My Report’.

Please quote file number 221123/3847. They can also email opbluebell@police.govt.nz

People can upload photos or video by going to https://bluebell.nc3.govt.nz

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. 

