Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Vaping Won’t Work If Nicotine Is Attacked - AVCA

Monday, 28 November 2022, 4:11 pm
Press Release: AVCA

Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 is in jeopardy if New Zealand’s Vaping Regulatory Authority (VRA) stands by its new interpretation of its own product standards which would dramatically reduce the maximum ‘nicotine salt’ limit, say smokefree advocates.

“If the VRA continues down this path it not only endangers the country’s smokefree ambition, but it completely u-turns on an agreed standard that will hit 80% of the New Zealand market without any logical explanation or consultation,” says Nancy Loucas, co-founder of Aotearoa Vapers Community Advocacy (AVCA).

AVCA say for 15 months the VRA has happily approved products as compliant and legal to sell under their own agreed and announced 2021 standards. To now claim that most of those approvals are no longer compliant due to an ill-advised re-interpretation, is not only wrong but inconsistent with global standards.

“The VRA’s latest interpretation would see the maximum nicotine level drop by 50%. All that will do is slow down smokers desperate to quit cigarettes from switching to considerably safer nicotine products. What’s worse, it could lead to ex-smokers returning to the cancer sticks,” says Ms Loucas.

Earlier this month the Government released statistics which show New Zealand’s smoking rate had fallen to an historic low of 8% of adults smoking daily, down from 9.4% a year ago.

AVCA says nicotine vaping has been key to New Zealand’s smoking rates now being half of what they were 10 years ago. However, the VRA’s latest move will slow down the country’s successful track to achieve Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 – where five percent or fewer Kiwis smoke regularly.

“As consumer advocates, we just ask that the VRA consults with the importers, local manufacturers, and retailers who have complied to 2021 standards in good faith and without any consumer issues.

“These standards and their original interpretation were put in place last year after considerable evidence-based research and public consultation. For the regulator to now re-interpret those standards is totally unfair for local businesses and would be catastrophic for consumers,” says Ms Loucas.

AVCA says nicotine is not the problem. Rather, it’s combustible cigarettes that lead to about 5,000 Kiwis dying from smoking rated illness each year.

“New Zealand’s Ministry of Health has adopted a Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) strategy that’s working a treat. Through publicly funded campaigns and programmes, our health providers have transitioned thousands to vaping as an incredibly effective smoking cessation tool.

“The VRA must not be allowed to now throw the baby out with the bathwater. We call on Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall to get involved and walk the VRA back to where she originally wanted them,” says Nancy Loucas.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from AVCA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Entrenchment, And Being ‘Soft On Crime’


Good grief. Is it really a grave misuse of power to entrench safeguards against the irreversible sale of key public assets? Hardly. If this country has learned anything over the past 40 years, it should be that New Zealand has suffered lasting economic and social damage from the previous sales of its key public assets. Why on earth would we want to risk doing it again? Why should we allow an ideologically-driven party with a simple majority in Parliament to sell off to a wealthy elite even more of the vital assets that previous generations bequeathed to us all?..
More>>



 
 

nib: Confronting Survey Results Show ‘Parents Have Never Done It So Hard’
Leading health insurer, nib New Zealand (nib), has released initial findings from its fourth annual State of the Nation Parenting Survey, revealing the impact of the rising cost of living on Kiwi parents... More>>



National: Prime Minister Urged To Take Action For Iran
National calls for the Prime Minister to designate the Iranian Revolution Guard Corps as a terrorism organisation, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>


Government: Finnish PM To Visit New Zealand

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin, accompanied by Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari and a business delegation will visit New Zealand next week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The two leaders will meet in Auckland... More>>



Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Hamilton West By-election
Voting gets underway on Monday in the Hamilton West by-election to choose a local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Hamilton West electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place... More>>


la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand: Government Must Extend Fuel Rebate In A Recession
Most Kiwis don’t realise it, but come 31st January, the cost to fill their car will go up $10 to $15 overnight, the price of catching a bus or a train will double, and their road user charges will increase 36% - at a time when inflation is projected to rise again... More>>



Government: NZ Well Placed To Meet Challenges Of Global Slowdown

Government action has ensured New Zealand is well positioned to face the challenges of a slowing global economy following forecasts the country will experience a shallow recession next year... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 